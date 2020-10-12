Rider vs. WFHS moved to October 23

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The highly anticipated crosstown rivalry game between Rider High School and Wichita Falls High School has been moved.

The game originally scheduled to take place on Friday, November 27, has been moved up to Friday, October 23.

District 3-5A Division 1 voted to move the final game of the regular season to the bye week in order to allow two weeks of make-up games for teams forced to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.

