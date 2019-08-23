Riders make last-minute preparations for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Hotter’N Hell Hundred is just one day away from starting and that means last-minute preparations are underway.

Thousands of people have arrived in Wichita Falls in preparation for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred. Ponca City, Oklahoma, native Amy Stuever will be participating in the 100 mile event for the first time.

“This is an event that I’ve wanted to do for 3-4 years now and I just never had the chance to do it so it seemed like a great year, took off this morning and made our way down here,” Stuever said.

Also, a Ponca City native, Tammy McPherson, said she was close to doing it last year before she suffered an injury.

“I was going to make it last year but I got injured so I’ve heard a lot about it and I just wanted to come check it out,” McPherson said.

Stuever was a runner before also suffering an injury which lead to her passion for cycling.

“I decided to do triathlon which cycling is apart of so I had to buy a bike and start cycling,” Stuever said. “I loved it and have been doing it ever since.”

Mcpherson said it takes a lot to prepare for this event.

“I’ve tried to add 10-15% every week to my training and then I’ve been in taper for the last two weeks,” McPherson said.

With the big ride one day away, McPherson is making some last-minute preparations.

“Plan for today is carb up a little,” McPherson said. “Put my bike back together I’ve just got one wheel off of it. Check into our hotel and have everything ready to slip on in the morning and go.”

Stuever said she will make sure she is well hydrated and gets a lot of rest.

“I’ve got to put my bike back together, right now it’s in pieces, eat dinner tonight, get a good rest, lots of water,” Stuever said.

After a full day of preparation, McPherson and Stuever hope they are now prepared to cross the finish line come Saturday. You can see both of these ladies and all of the thousands of others starting Saturday morning at 7:05.