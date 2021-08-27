Burglar nabs ring cameras and ring camera nabs burglar

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A burglar who took only two ring cameras from a Burkburnett residence in February, and who was identified thanks to the working ring camera, pleads guilty and is sentenced.

Bryce Roberts received six years in state jail for burglary and also 12 months for theft of a motorcycle.

Wichita County Jail booking

A third charge for drug possession filed when police say they found drugs while booking him into jail was dismissed in the plea.

The burglary was reported at a home on Park Street in Burkburnett in February.

Police say the backdoor was pried open and the house was ransacked but the only thing taken were two ring cameras.

Police say the working ring camera showed two burglars, and one was identified and later they identified Roberts.

Charges on the first suspect were later dismissed. Roberts has 27 prior arrests.