UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Ringgold VFD annual brisket fundraiser underway

RINGGOLD (KFDX/KJTL) — If anyone is craving some barbecue or looking for a way to support the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, head down to the station Saturday night.

Folks can stop by the Ringgold VFD station at 17812 US Highway 81 N to have a brisket dinner with all the trimmings for their annual fundraising event.

The funds will go to upkeep with the vehicle, fueling and other operations expenses.

Tickets are $5 a meal and there will be prizes to win and items up for auction after dinner.

To donate or find out more information on the fundraiser call Janet Simpson 940-841-1111 of 940-934-6317.

