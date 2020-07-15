Ringgold Volunteer Fire Fighter dies in line of duty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Nocona News a Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department member died in the line of duty.

Tuesday night a one-vehicle rollover resulted in the death of a local firefighter attempting to assist in a fire on Eureka School road.

The Nocona News reported that the firefighter apparently lost control of his vehicle Tuesday night attempting to assist Ringgold VFD in helping Nocona Rural FD fight a grass fire in timber.

The accident is under investigation.

A driver came upon the scene and discovered the rollover with the driver inside the vehicle at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Nocona Rural FD and Nocona EMS were dispatched to the scene where they learned it was one of their own.

Earlier Tuesday at 8:50 Nocona Rural FD had been paged to Nocona Hills to assist Nocona EMS with a motorcycle accident with injuries on South Seneca Trail shortly before 9 p.m.

At 9:18 p.m. Nocona Rural and Ringgold Rural fire departments were both dispatched to the grass fire on Eureka School Road which was threatening a residence and structures. Multiple units were involved in containing the blaze.