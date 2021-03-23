Rise in building permits show growth throughout Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Land development is happening all across Texoma despite the pandemic putting a financial strain on many.

Wichita Falls Director of Development Services Terry Floyd said construction on Kemp Boulevard for a new Panera Bread restaurant shows the growth happening in Wichita Falls.

In 2020, the division saw the most single-family home permits in 10 years and the 3rd highest total of permit fees collected in 10 years.

“Even in midst of the pandemic and everything that was happening done, happening through that, there was a lot of activity on both the residential and commercial front in building across Wichita Falls and a variety of new things.”

The same goes for Lawton where Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the city is also brimming with land development in commercial permits. But he adds residential permits have been slow.

“We’ve been down for a while on residential permits since probably the last six years we’ve been slow on residential permits. In fact, those are speeding up a little bit so we’re seeing more activity in residential permits.”

Some of that activity is at the St. James Place subdivision where city council recently approved replats to increase development.

All of this permits activity along with projects like the FISTA Innovation Park, which supports Fort Sill, has Rogalski excited for the city’s future.

“We actually have a Panera Bread being built right now. That’s never been here in Lawton before. There’s a Mathis Brothers Furniture building that is coming in. I think we’re gonna see some dramatic changes and some real excitement.”

New hotels are being built in Wichita Falls and although homes are being built too, local realtors have expressed concern about lack of inventory with the spike in home demand.

But Floyd said that can be a good thing for the future of the city.

“It’s definitely a challenge but I think it’s a good challenge for our community because it just shows that economic growth. People are investing in our community, growing and really trying to expand all those opportunities for our community in all fronts.”

Expanding opportunities and growing Texoma: it all starts with a building permit.