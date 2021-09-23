Rise in COVID-19 cases cause Community Healthcare Center to re-evaluate its new patient policy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A high increase in Covid-19 patients forced officials at the Community Healthcare Center to re-evaluate their new patient policy.

Director of Marketing and Outreach David Preston said effective immediately, CHC will no longer take new patients between the ages of 21-64 years old, unless they are pregnant.

Preston said CHC is focusing on the ages outside of that range because those people could be more susceptible to Covid-19 and the delta variant.

He also said that it doesn’t matter whether new patients are vaccinated or not, CHC will still accept them.

“Our first responsibility is to our existing patients we have currently, and, due to the capacity issues that we have and the influx of patients, we had to make this change,” Preston said.

Preston said this new policy change is only temporary, and CHC will return to the normal policy once cases start to decline.

More information on the change can be found here.