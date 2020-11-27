Rise in COVID-19 cases continues at area nursing homes

A man leaves after being tested with a PCR COVID-19 test in a nursing home of Ammerschwihr, eastern France, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The aid group Doctors Without Borders has issued an appeal Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020, for medics, psychologists and other volunteers to work in Paris region nursing homes, where they say more people with the coronavirus have died so far in November than reported in the previous five months combined. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — COVID-19 cases and deaths are climbing inside Texas long-term care facilities, including in Wichita Falls.

According to state data, the number of nursing homes reporting active cases jumped from 512 on November 1 to 657 on November 18. According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, 54,851 nursing home employees and residents have tested positive for the virus as of November 10. More than 4,000 of those residents have died.

In Wichita Falls, Advanced Rehab and Texhoma Christian Care Center have the highest number of active cases with more than 50 at each facility. Texhoma CCC is also leading in COVID-19 related deaths with 13 people passing away due to COVID complications, as of November 10. Evergreen Healthcare Center in Burkburnett has had six COVID-19 related deaths.

There is concern across the state that COVID activity in these facilities could grow after the holidays because Texas nursing home residents can leave to spend time with families and then return. However, nursing home residents who choose to leave their facilities, must be screen for the virus. They will be required to quarantine for 14 days if they meet any of these three criteria: spent one or more nights away, exposed to someone with the virus or exposed to COVID-19 symptoms.

Texas Health and Human Services

As of November 10, 2020

Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Wichita Falls

Employees Active Cases: 61

Employees total cases: 78

Resident Active Cases: 77

Total Residents Recovered: 33

Resident Deaths: 1

Residents Total Cases: 113

Courtyard Gardens

Employees Active Cases: 5

Employees total cases: 7

Resident Active Cases: 19

Total Residents Recovered: 1

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 20

Eagle W. Crawford – House of Hp[e

Employees Active Cases: 6

Employees total cases: 10

Resident Active Cases: 3

Total Residents Recovered: 5

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 8

Electra Healthcare Center

Employees Active Cases: 10

Employees total cases: 14

Resident Active Cases: 15

Total Residents Recovered: 1

Resident Deaths: 1

Residents Total Cases: 18

Evergreen Healthcare Center

Employees Active Cases: 1

Employees total cases: 19

Resident Active Cases: 7

Total Residents Recovered: 16

Resident Deaths: 6

Residents Total Cases: 30

Iowa Park Healthcare Center

Employees Active Cases: 0

Employees total cases: 0

Resident Active Cases: 0

Total Residents Recovered: 0

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 0

KPC Promised Skilled Nursing Facility of Wichita Falls

Employees Active Cases: 6

Employees total cases: 6

Resident Active Cases: 2

Total Residents Recovered: 0

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 2

Midwestern Healthcare Center

Employees Active Cases: 7

Employees total cases: 17

Resident Active Cases: 18

Total Residents Recovered: 1

Resident Deaths: 1

Residents Total Cases: 20



Presbyterian Manor, Inc

Employees Active Cases: 3

Employees total cases: 6

Resident Active Cases: 0

Total Residents Recovered: 0

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 1

Rolling Meadows

Employees Active Cases: 0

Employees Total cases: 1

Resident Active Cases: 0

Total Residents Recovered: 0

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 0

Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation Center – Wichita Falls

Employees Active Cases: 13

Employees total cases: 25

Resident Active Cases: 0

Total Residents Recovered: 2

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 7

Sheridan Medical Lodge

Employees Active Cases: 4

Employees total cases: 18

Resident Active Cases: 3

Total Residents Recovered: 4

Resident Deaths: 2

Residents Total Cases: 33

Texhoma Christian Care Center Inc

Employees Active Cases: 28

Employees total cases: 57

Resident Active Cases: 51

Total Residents Recovered: 42

Resident Deaths: 13

Residents Total Cases: 106

University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation LP

Employees Active Cases: 4

Employees total cases: 8

Resident Active Cases: 6

Total Residents Recovered: 68

Resident Deaths: 1

Residents Total Cases: 80