WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With gas prices at an all-time high, millions are struggling nationwide, including the City of Wichita Falls.

With prices skyrocketing, you may find yourself budgeting for the additional expenses, something Executive Director of Transportation and Aviation John Burrus said they are having to do for the maintenance fleet.

“Last year, we budgeted considerably more for gasoline, and as of last week, we spent all of our money on fuel,” Burrus said.

Only halfway through the year, Burrus said they have to figure something out and fast.

“Next year’s fiscal year or the budget that we’re working on right now, we’ve increased our fuel budget by 2.14 million dollars,” Burrus said. “We’re having internal discussions of ‘That’s not enough money’.”

Burrus said that may sound like a lot of money, but he wants to remind the public of how far that money will be spread.

“People are like, ‘Well you need to drive less.’ Well, that fuel is going to be impacting fire, police, water distrubution – they’re the ones making water repairs and the street department fixing potholes,” Burrus said. “This city uses a million gallons of gasoline every year.”

Burrus said he’s even seen changes in the price of tickets for flights due to the increase in gas prices.

“Domestic travel, like I said, tickets have increased two and a half times,” Burrus said. “We’re also seeing an impact there on a reduction of the number of passengers at Regional.”

He said it may be a possibility that the public would come into play if no other options are available.

“The council sees what’s happening, everyone in the community sees what’s happening, it’s how we’re going to have to manage it and what we are going to do to try to find the funding to keep from, heaven forbid, rasing our tax rates and such,” Burrus said. “That’s a decision I’m glad I dont have to make.”

Burrus said it’s going to take a lot of strategizing with city leaders, as well as patience from the public, as gas prices are expected to continue to increase.