WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — River Bend Nature Center announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 16 through March 22, due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) risk of spreading.

“The health and safety of our visitors and employees is our top priority, and we will continue to take whatever steps may be necessary to ensure we are doing our part to keep the community healthy,” officials stated in the Facebook post.