River Bend Nature Center hosts weekly nature programs for children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those with a long-time educational resource in the Wichita Falls community hope to see you and the kids this summer.

In the summer River Bend Nature Center hosts several fun and education filled activities for children.

This week’s nature program is splash time themed and just like all of their other events it is a time for children to have fun while learning all about nature.

With school out and summer in full swing, many parents like Sylvia Perez are looking for ways to keep their little ones busy. Sylvia definitely found that at River Bend Nature Center.

“We’re so happy that we kind of stumbled upon this little treasure here and we’re really looking forward to exploring more,” said Sylvia Perez, a local parent.

That’s why they host their weekly nature programs. These programs are centered around teaching children more about the world around them and the theme for their upcoming camp is splash time.

“You can come in and have a fun time with water. So you’re gonna have story time where she’s gonna read some fun stories that center around water as well as do some activities. I know you’re gonna make your own boat and see what sinks and floats,” said Erika Mitchell, Administrative Assistant and Coordinator, Riverbend Nature Center.

The program coordinators say seeing kids’ faces light up when they learn something new is the most rewarding part.

“They always like to come out because they like knowing that even while their kids are having fun they’re learning something,” said Mitchell.

Whether attending one of the programs or just visiting the center, visitors are always excited to come back.

Riverbend looks forward to welcoming every visitor, no matter the time of year.

Riverbend Nature Center’s Splash Time program runs tomorrow from 10:30 to noon and is for ages two through six. Their next nature program is scheduled for next Thursday, July 8th.

All of the nature programs are free for members and are six dollars for everyone else. You can find out more information here.