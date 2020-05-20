River Bend Nature Center open with restriction to allow public visitation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans are still able to enjoy the River Bend Nature Center, just at a lower operating capacity and a few other changes.

To establish safe social distancing, the center has limited visitation to private tours with a 10 person per tour limit.

To take part in the fun, people can either call ahead or show up and you will be added to a group.

Exhibit Curator Jennica Lambert saaid the hope is to make sure everyone is safe and feels comfortable.

“Given the circumstances, we are taking people around in a certain order because of COVID,” Lambert said. “We want to make sure everybody stays safe; everybody is socially distanced.”

River Bend is open seven days per week, and people can visit from 10 a.m.—6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.—4 p.m. on the weekend.

River Bend officials have posted these guidelines on their website for visitors:

Groups will be limited to 10 or fewer people every half hour

Visitors and employees must be symptom and fever-free

We kindly request visitors wear face masks or face coverings, employees are required to wear face masks

Visitors and employees must stay 6ft apart

Surfaces will be regularly disinfected between customers

Visitors must sanitize their hands upon entry

Click here for more information on River Bend Nature Center.