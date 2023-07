WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — River Bend Nature Center is hosting Nature Preschool from August through October.

Nature Preschool starts on Tuesday, August 1, and runs every Tuesday and Thursday through Tuesday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

August, September and October are separate sessions, and each session will cost $175 for Nature Center members and $185 for non-members.

Children ages 3 to 5 will be able to participate in outdoor educational activities and play as part of the program.