River Oaks Man Identified as Gunman in White Settlement Church Shooting

(NBCDFW) — The man who shot two people at a White Settlement Church on Sunday before he was killed by church security has been identified as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, of River Oaks, according to two law enforcement sources.

Kinnunen had a criminal record in Tarrant County including charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2009 and theft of property in 2013.

He also was arrested in September 2016 for possession of an illegal weapon in Linden, New Jersey after he was found taking pictures outside an oil refinery, according to news reports at the time.

To read complete article visit NBCDFW.com