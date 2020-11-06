Riverbend Nature Center ElectriCritters free this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Riverbend Nature Center is getting ready to get you in the holiday spirit with safety measures in place.

The non-profit’s largest fundraiser ElectriCritters is free for 2020.

Due to COVID-19, all of the nearly 200 displays with more than 60-thousand lights will be outside.

Normally, Santa, Mrs.Claus, and the Butterfly Queen make an appearance at the event, but this year they will be taking the holiday off for safety reasons.

If you do attend the popular lighted display you will be asked to wear a mask when you aren’t able to social distance.

Electricritters will begin November 27 at 6:30 p.m. and it will run each Friday and Saturday through December 19.

You can sponsor a displayed with your name on a personalized metal sign.

