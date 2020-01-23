Road Closer: Parts of Maplewood closed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction will begin Monday, February 3, for the 2019 Maplewood Avenue Extension Project and is expected to last approximately nine months.

Maplewood Ave. will be closed to all traffic at Lawrence Road going West along the South frontage road of Walmart.

Lawrence Road access to Walmart will not be affected.

The city of Wichita Falls is asking that you please drive slowly and use caution when traveling in this area.

For questions or concerns, please contact the city of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at 940-761-7477.