Breaking News
Michelle Carter, convicted in texting suicide case, released from jail

Road Closer: Parts of Maplewood closed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction will begin Monday, February 3, for the 2019 Maplewood Avenue Extension Project and is expected to last approximately nine months.

Maplewood Ave. will be closed to all traffic at Lawrence Road going West along the South frontage road of Walmart.

Lawrence Road access to Walmart will not be affected.

The city of Wichita Falls is asking that you please drive slowly and use caution when traveling in this area.

For questions or concerns, please contact the city of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at 940-761-7477.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News