Road closure, detours on 10th Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls Tuesday morning announced a section of 10th Street will be closed while workers repair a manhole.

The Sewer Rehabilitation Division will be performing a scheduled, routine manhole repair between Fillmore Street and Taylor Street, beginning Tuesday morning, as well as street repair.

This repair will require the closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes of Tenth Street.

Westbound traffic on Tenth Street will divert south onto Taylor Street down to Avenue B, then east back to Tenth Street along Filmore Street.

Eastbound traffic will divert onto Fillmore Street to Ninth Street, then south back to Tenth Street on Taylor Street.

Officials are asking residents to take the road closure and detours into account when traveling on Tenth Street, east of Kemp.

Officials with the Public Works Department said they appreciate the publics’ continued understanding and patience as City staff continue to maintain the sewer system.

For more information, contact the Sewer Rehabilitation Division at (940) 723-5573.