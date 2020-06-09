Lane closures in Kiowa County

KIOWA CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Both lanes of the westbound side of U.S. 62 at MM 58 will be closed due to a hydraulic fluid leak from a combine.
Kiowa County DOT is on scene to apply sand to the roads.
Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.
by: Latoya FondrenPosted: / Updated:
