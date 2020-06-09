Breaking News
MSU Woman’s Basketball coach Noel Johnson passes away after losing cancer battle

Lane closures in Kiowa County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIOWA CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Both lanes of the westbound side of U.S. 62 at MM 58 will be closed due to a hydraulic fluid leak from a combine.

Kiowa County DOT is on scene to apply sand to the roads.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News