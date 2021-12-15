UPDATE: Comanche County road back open

UPDATE: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 5:10 p.m.

NE North Drive at NE Keeney Road was reopened at 5:03 p.m. The total time the road was closed was one hour and 34 minutes, according to an update from the Oklahoma DPS.

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has announced a road in Comanche County is closed due to a large grassfire.

NE North Drive at NE Keeney Rd was closed at 3:29 p.m.

Currently, there are also fires active in Wichita County between Iowa Park and Electra.

