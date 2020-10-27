STAY SAFE TEXOMA: WFPD encouraging drivers to drive safely

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The roads are super icy and slick right now, and drivers are encouraged to pay attention to the roads tonight and the next few days according to Sgt. Adam Maloney.

Authorities are responding to multiple car accidents across Texoma tonight and to try to minimize the number of accidents, Sgt. Maloney is encouraging everyone to slow down if they must go outside to drive.

According to TxDot.com, drivers should use extra caution. Below are safety tips on how you can stay safe while on the road:

Driving Tips

Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.



Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.



Watch carefully for snow removal equipment and stay at least 200 feet behind snowplows.



Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.



If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on weather conditions and weather delays.