WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews are working around the clock in Wichita Falls to clear ice from local roadways, and it seems to be improving driving conditions – for the time being.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the roads are looking much better now.

Sgt. Eipper said there have been a total of 49 calls in reference to crashes since about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, and of those 49 calls, 19 were not actually crashes.

According to Sgt. Eipper, that means 30 calls have generated actual case numbers with WFPD since 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23.

Adele Lewis, Public Information Officer for the Texas Department of Transportation in Wichita Falls, said overnight freezing temperatures may threaten those with an early morning commute.

“Tonight there will be a refreeze of any standing water or run off across highway lanes,” Lewis said. “Bridges and overpasses will be the last to thaw, so patchy snow and ice is expected.”

Lewis said lesser traveled roadways, like farm-to-market roads, still need plowing and treating.

“Our district has over 6,500 miles of pavement under our care with tier 1 and 2 highways being our first focus,” Lewis said.

The threat of black ice and hazardous conditions in the early morning has prompted many local school districts to delay the start of classes or cancel them altogether.

A threat of more freezing rain is in the forecast for this weekend, but Lewis said her crews, who will remain on duty 24 hours a day until all highways are cleared, will be ready.

“If the early forecast is correct for Saturday with freezing precipitation, we will begin pretreating again,” Lewis said.