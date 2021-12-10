UPDATE: State Highways in Comanche County back open

UPDATE: Friday, December 10, at 4:40 p.m

State Highway 7 and State Highway 65 are back open at this time. Highway 7 and SE 165th is also open at this time.

The total time the highways were closed is 1 hour and 40 minutes.

UPDATE: Friday, December 10, at 3:45 p.m.

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche County Emergency Management has ordered a mandatory evacuation for persons within a 4-mile radius of Pumpkin Center in Comanche County, Oklahoma.

The fire is east of Lawton city limits.

Those within a four-mile radius of State Highway 7 and State Highway 65 should evacuate immediately.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Several roads in Comanche County are closed due to uncontrolled fires in Comanche County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, State Highway 7 and Southeast 165th Street is closed westbound due to smoke crossing the roadway, and fire departments are on the scene.

Evacuations are being performed in the area, according to OHP.

Additionally, both north-bound and south-bound lanes of OK-7 at OK-65 are closed due to heavy smoke.

