TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials throughout Texoma are suggesting residents avoid travel as road conditions are not expected to improve much on Thursday, February 24.

Baylor County Sheriff Sam Mooney said the roads across Baylor County and even into Archer County are “treacherous”, with black ice prevalent in most areas.

“No traveling is suggested,” Mooney said.

KFDX Meteorologist Scott Cook said the last wave of winter precipitation is likely heading out of the area, but temperatures won’t stay above freezing long enough for significant thawing.

Cook said anything that does thaw will simply refreeze overnight. You can view Scott Cook’s current 7-day forecast in the video player above.

Texas Department of Transportation cameras across Texoma show while most major freeways have at least one or two lanes open, hazardous conditions prevail on Texoma roads.







Public Information Officer for TxDOT Wichita Falls Adele Lewis said crews will remain on duty 24 hours a day until all highways are cleared.

“Lesser traveled roadways, like FM’s, still need plowing and treating,” Lewis said. “Our district has over 6,500 miles of pavement under our care with tier 1 and 2 highways being our first focus.”

Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said 39 calls have been received since 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23 regarding accidents, with 24 of those calls generating case numbers.

Lewis said road conditions don’t look too promising in the near future, either.

“Tonight there will be a refreeze of any standing water or run off across highway lanes,” Lewis said. “Bridges and overpasses will be the last to thaw, so patchy snow and ice is expected.”

Current road conditions can be viewed below:

Note: Road conditions can change quickly. Although we try to update information as soon as possible, we are not assuming any responsibility for any damages if you rely on it. We offer no warranty that this report is accurate or complete.