WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls and Wichita County Office of Emergency Management announced that they will be conducting an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The exercise will be held at the vacant Sam Houston Elementary School located at 2500 Grant St starting around 8:00 am and will end at noon. According to the press release, some streets around that location will be closed.

According to the city, this will be a multi-agency event that will be made to look as real-life as possible.

Law enforcement, first responders, WFISD, and United Regional Health Care System will be involved and responding.

The city said that businesses and homeowners in the area can expect to see heavy law enforcement presence and emergency vehicles in the area during the event.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of 2500 Grant Street A for their own safety as well as the responder’s safety.