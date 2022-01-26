WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Attorney has filed a revocation of probation and is asking for a 2 to 10-year prison sentence for a man convicted of robbing the same convenience store twice in two months in 2018.

Ebu Price Oji Wichita County jail booking photo

Ebu Prince Oji is being held without bond for his alleged violations.

He pleaded guilty to the robberies in 2019 and his sentence was suspended to 7 years probation.

Police say he robbed the Shop-n-Go at 32nd and Jacksboro Highway with a handgun on Sept. 12, 2018, and again on Nov. 10, 2018.

The second time, a clerk was able to get a license plate as the robber fled.

Police arrested him at a home in the 4200 block of Meadowbrook.

Oji has another conviction for theft and four pending cases including two for criminal trespass.

The district attorney’s office filed to revoke his suspended 10-year robbery sentence and sentence him to prison for 2-10 years. The motion alleges he was charged with criminal trespass on MSU property and also was associating with a person of harmful character