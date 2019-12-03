Alleged donation bucket thief indicted

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man held at gunpoint after allegedly stealing a children’s miracle network donation bucket has been indicted for aggravated robbery.

Angel Solorzano remains jailed on a $50,000 bond since his arrest on September 19.

Police say a woman in a wheelchair was collecting money for the Children’s Miracle Network at Love’s on Central Freeway when Solorzano asked for help getting a bus ticket, then grabbed the bucket and ran.

They say a witness chased Solorzano around the store and onto the access road where Solorzano threw a backpack at him and hit him in the face before pulling out a knife and saying “back up”.

Then two other people came to help and one pulled a gun and held Solorzano at gunpoint until police arrived.

Officers say there was about $60 in the donation bucket.