Robertson County bus driver suspended after using phone while driving

Local News

by: Kelly Dean and WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bus driver in Robertson County has been suspended after she was caught on camera using her phone while driving.

A parent in Robertson County sent News 2 the videos that she says her son recorded.

He said the bus driver had been on her phone the past two days.

The school said it got in touch with the bus driver as soon as they saw the video and placed her on suspension while they complete an investigation.

Robertson County Schools sent News 2 the following statement in regards to the incident:

This morning Robertson County Schools received a phone call reporting one of our bus drivers as using a cell phone while operating a school bus. 

The district Transportation Office was immediately notified and the bus driver was contacted within minutes of the report.  At the time of contact the bus was onsite, stationary, and had no students on-board.

The driver was instructed to report immediately to the Transportation Office, where the official on-board video was pulled for review. 

The driver is suspended during the due process period pending the results of an official review and investigation.

The safety of our students and personnel is paramount to Robertson County Schools, and all decisions will reflect that commitment.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

