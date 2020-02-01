Robotics students engineer their way through 4th annual vex tournament

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Robotics students from Wichita Falls down to the metroplex got a chance to show off their skills.

The Iowa Park High School robotics club hosted the 4th annual vex tournament at Region 9.

This is a qualifier tournament and the largest one in Wichita Falls, so if students win the championship or certain awards they will advance to state.

With some of the best teams in the state, the matches were very competitive.

Iowa Park High School robotics teacher Joanne Hawkins said the 40 teams that attended have a full day of competition.

“They have to go through an inspection process where they are tested to make sure they are in compliance they have to meet an 18 by 18 dimension, once they go through qualification rounds where they pair up with each other, they pair alliances,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said the students have to communicate with their alliances about what their robot is capable of.

The top 16 teams battled it out in the final rounds in bracket form.