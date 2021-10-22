Rock Your School Movement brings fun learning to Zundy Elementary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Rock Your School Movement has made its way to a Wichita Falls elementary school, with the intent to bring more fun into the classroom.

It’s no question that educators had a challenging past year and the Rock Your School Movement is the perfect way to remember the importance of community and lifting each other up.

Zundy Elementary participated in the Rock Your School Movement on Thursday, October 21, starting off the day with the MSU Mustangs welcoming students to school with fist bumps and high fives.

Teachers at Zundy Elementary decked out their classrooms for the day with different themes and learning geared activities to encourage a fun environment in the classroom.







Some of the activities included pumpkin decorating, virtual field trips, the floor is lava, a bat cave, glow in the dark drawing, bowling, and much more.

One teacher’s creativity brought the jungle into the classroom with a life-sized tree along with students dressed up as various jungle animals to go along with the theme.







Rock Your School is a day where teachers can feel inspired to do something different inside the classroom and there’s no denying the teachers at Zundy Elementary did just that.

To find out more about Rock Your School and how Zundy Elementary took part in the movement you can head over to their Facebook page.