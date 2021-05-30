Rockets soar over Seymour thanks to Tripoli North Texas, 1st Texas Shootout

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Rockets flew high above Seymour all weekend long thanks to Tripoli North Texas and fliers from around the state and even nearby states.

“It’s great to get all of our fliers together, have a nice time to socialize and get to connect with everybody, but also see some huge rockets launch,” Ray Shepard with Tripoli North Texas said.

“There are people here from Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, all over Texas,” participant John Poore said. “We get together once or twice a year, and just good friendship and a lot of good fun.”

Tripoli North Texas has branches all over Texas and this time, made their way to Seymour for a regional launch, what they plan on being the annual Texas Shootout.

“This is the first time we’ve gotten all the clubs together and what a fantastic experience it’s been, we had a big dinner after the range closed last night, and we had over 100 people out for dinner last night, so it’s a great time, not only to launch rockets, but to socialize with all of our friends,” Shepard said.

Flying higher and higher and higher, soaring as high as 13,000 feet.

It gave rocket enthusiasts from around the entire state, like Poore from Crosby, just outside of Houston, he chance to launch their incredible pieces of work.

“Most of the clubs have monthly launches, but this is a big special one, so year, it’s the place to be, thing to do,” Poore said.

Friends and families of all ages got the all clear and launched into the sky right here in Texoma.

“There’s a lot of flights. A lot of activities,” Shepard said. “We have pads that launch small estes model rockets for the kids that wanna come out, and we have rockets that launch to 16,000 feet,” Shepard said.

Hopefully for many years to come, with special thanks to the owners of the land in Seymour, who doubled as all-star rocket spotters today!

If you want to get more involved with Tripoli North Texas, click here!