WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors.

Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post was posted Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Established in 1948, the Rodriguez family has been serving the Wichita Falls area for nearly 75 years. Their tamales have been holiday favorites of many Wichitans for decades.

“They’re not dry. And a lot of places, they don’t put that much meat in theirs and they do. I just love it,” Janice Horton said in a previous story said to KFDX.

With the air getting thin and holidays around the corner, Texomans will have to look elsewhere to unwrap tamales for their holiday dinners.

This marks another beloved locally-owned and operated restaurant to close its doors in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area in the past year alone.

In July 2022, popular Tex-Mex diner Fiesta Mariachi announced they would be closing after the owners of their building sold it, and the new owners elected not to renew their lease.

Also in July 2022, the Vietnamese restaurant Pho Corner announced its closure after just about two years in business.

The previous owners of Freddy’s Casa Manana’s Scotland Tex-Mex diner, Thad & Paisley’s, closed their doors back in May 2022.

Also in May, the beloved barbecue establishment Jordan Craft BBQ closed its doors.

And, in September 2021, Opa’s Schnitzel Haus on Plaza Parkway closed permanently.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.