1  of  2
Breaking News
Roll-over accident Wilbarger County River Oaks Man Identified as Gunman in White Settlement Church Shooting

Roll-over accident Wilbarger County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle rollover that happened around 4 p.m. on Monday in Harrold on 287 just west of Electra.

Two air-evac helicopters were called to the scene, however, we don’t know if anyone was taken in them.

There’s no word yet on how many passengers were in the vehicle or the extent of possible injuries.

DPS, Electra Police Department and Fire Department, along with Wilbarger County authorities are on the scene.

Stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News