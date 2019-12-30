Roll-over accident Wilbarger County

WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle rollover that happened around 4 p.m. on Monday in Harrold on 287 just west of Electra.





Two air-evac helicopters were called to the scene, however, we don’t know if anyone was taken in them.



There’s no word yet on how many passengers were in the vehicle or the extent of possible injuries.



DPS, Electra Police Department and Fire Department, along with Wilbarger County authorities are on the scene.

Stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.