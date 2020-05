CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with TxDOT said that 287 south of Henrietta is down to one lane after an 18-wheeler rolled over around 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials said that the wreck would take hours to load and remove all debris on the roadway.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

We have reached out to Clay County Sheriff and DPS and are awaiting information as it is a developing story.

