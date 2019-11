ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KTJL) — DPS is investigating a rollover accident that occurred Wednesday at approximately 7:13 a.m.

DPS and the WFFD were called to the scene.

The accident occurred at U.S. 281 and Fuller Road.

The driver who has not been identified at this time, lost control and drove off onto the side of the road.

The driver was transported to United Regional. He is in stable condition.