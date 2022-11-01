WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — First responders and emergency crews from multiple agencies are currently responding to a rollover crash on F.M. 367 near Horseshoe Lake Road.

The call came in just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, for a rollover crash on F.M. 367 between Horseshoe Lake Road and Peterson Road, near the city limits of Iowa Park.

First responders with the Iowa Park Fire Department, AMR, deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, troopers with the Texas Department for Public Safety, and other agencies are currently on the scene.

According to scanner traffic and later confirmed by a deputy at the scene, Air Evac has been called and is expected to arrive on the scene to assist. However, our crew on the scene was just told Air Evac may no longer be en route.

Details are limited at this time. We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.