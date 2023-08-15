UPDATE: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:25 a.m.

According to our crew on the scene, officials have opened up the northbound lanes of Interstate 44. Expect some temporary delays as the flow of traffic returns to normal.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 44 near the flyover in Downtown Wichita Falls are closed following a single-vehicle rollover crash.

First responders were dispatched to Interstate 44 at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in reference to a fuel spill.

(Photo courtesy Jalen Wells, KFDX/KJTL)

According to authorities, a truck hauling water flipped when the driver lost control of the truck after drifting into the median.

According to our crew on the scene, no injuries have been reported due to this crash.

The rollover crash has caused a significant traffic delay to the northbound lanes of I-44 from the area near the Broad Street entrance ramp and the falls, all the way back to the intersection of Jacksboro Highway.

Current traffic is at a near standstill on the northbound lanes of the flyover near downtown Wichita Falls. Drivers who typically use northbound I-44 to travel are encouraged to seek an alternate route while crews work to clear the wreckage.

Authorities are working to clear the wreckage and reopen the northbound lanes of I-44. As of the publication of this story, no updates or estimates have been given as to when the interstate will reopen.

Our crew on the scene is working to gather more information.