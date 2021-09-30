Rollover crash sends one to hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police were called to the scene of a rollover crash that is blocking traffic on Kemp Boulevard.







The crash happened on September 30, 2021, around 4 p.m. on Kemp Boulevard between Avenue K and Avenue L.

A white SUV rolled over and landed on its roof.

One victim was transported to United Regional with unknown injuries.

While the cause of the wreck is unknown at this time, the roads were wet from rain that had fallen throughout the day.

Traffic was backed up on Kemp Blvd while officials worked the scene.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more details become available.