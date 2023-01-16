WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was hospitalized in a rollover wreck on North Beverly Drive Monday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, January 16, first responders were called to a pin-in wreck at the intersection of N. Beverly Drive and Manchester Road.

According to Wichita Falls Police, the driver was found outside of the vehicle, and they are working to determine if he was ejected.

They said the driver was alert and was transported to the hospital by American Medical Response.

WFPD said it was possible alcohol was involved in the wreck.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.