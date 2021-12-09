Ron Fischli, former MSU Dean of College of Fine Arts, dies at age 75

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former dean of Midwestern State University’s Fain College of Fine Arts passed away Wednesday.

Ronald Dean Fischli, 75, died Wednesday, December 8, in Wichita Falls. Fischli was born in Colorado in 1946. In 1990, he moved to Wichita Falls and joined the fine art faculty at MSU.

In 1991, Fischli was named the Director of Fine Arts and soon became Dean of the College of Fine Arts.

Fischli remained Dean of the college until his retirement in 2013. Over the course of his career, he directed over 100 plays.

Memorials may be given to Fischli Scholarships, MSU Donor Services, 3410 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held December 30, 2021, in Wichita Falls. More information is pending.

Ron Fischli’s obituary can be found here.