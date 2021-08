MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Another political figure will becoming to Texoma to hold a town hall.

Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) will be in Nocona Thursday, August 26, 2021, to host a town hall at Nocona Military Heritage Plaza located at 100 Baylor Street. Jackson will offer introductory remarks and take questions from constituents.

This event is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. No RSVP is necessary to attend.