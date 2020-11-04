Ronny Jackson elected to US House of Representatives

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —According to NBC News, Former White House physician and retired Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson has been elected as the next representative of U.S. Congressional

District 13 in the House of Representatives.

The seat was held for 26 years by former Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) until he announced his

retirement.

Jackson defeated his Democratic opponent and former intern to Rep. Thornberry Gus Trujillo.

Jackson, who received the endorsement of President Trump, said his relationship with the president will help him as a freshman congressman, something he said the district needs.

“They need a loud, proud voice for the state of Texas, for the 13th congressional district and for

each and every one of them,” Jackson said.

Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Headquarters, where you can find results from all

national and local elections.