Ronny Jackson wins Republican Nomination for 13th Congressional District

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to The Associated Press Ronny Jackson has won the Republican nomination for the 13th Congressional District of Texas, defeating his opponent Josh Winegarner.

The former White House physician and retired Navy Rear Admiral will now look to November to secure the seat in the House of Representatives, held by Mac Thornberry for 26 years before he announced his retirement.

Jackson, who received the endorsement of President Trump, said his relationship with the president will help him as a freshman congressman, something he said the district needs.

“They need a loud, proud voice for the state of Texas, for the 13th congressional district and for each and every one of them,” Jackson said.

Jackson will now face the winner of the Democratic nomination, Gus Trujillo, in the November general election.