Roofers warn of storm scams

While we are still in the midst of severe weather, local roofers are warning Texomans not to take scamming baits.

Homeowners are being encouraged to always check with the Better Business Bureau to ensure a roofing company is licensed by the city.

The number one way to not be entangled in a roofing scam. One local roofer says there are a number of ways to spot a scammer, especially when they ask for money upfront.

They suggest shopping local.

Brian Crowe, Mataska Roofing “All of our crew, everybody that, you know, we employ everybody’s local. When you spend money with us, we’ll spend it back here.”

Crowe also says it is also helpful to check references, as well as checking with the Better Business Bureau before hiring a contractor.

Local roofing company officials say by entrusting them the dollar to stay in the community and supports other businesses in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area.