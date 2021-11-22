Rose Street Spectrum food drive raises over 5,500 items for WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rose Street Spectrum had great success during their annual food drive benefitting Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Rose Street split up into two teams for a friendly competition to collect donations of canned or dry goods from family members and the community.







Team Two took home the win with a final count of donated goods at 3,135 items. Team One’s final count wasn’t too far behind totaling 2,585 items donated.

A grand total of 5,720 goods was collected to donate to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank which will help feed families in Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas that are in need.