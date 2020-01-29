1  of  3
Breaking News
Vanessa Bryant breaks silence on death of husband, Kobe, and daughter Gianna Wichita Falls man found guilty of unlawful possession of firearm, receives life in prison Lawton Police Department investigates Wednesday morning homicide

Rotary Club of Southwest Wichita falls to present financial awards to area non-profits

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Rotary_-4295359256103206577

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On February 18, at 6:00 p.m., members of the Rotary Club of Southwest Wichita Falls and representatives from a number of local non-profits will gather at the MPEC for a night of celebration.

During the event, the club will present financial awards to each organization to help further their respective missions.

“Rotarians are people of action. I’ve seen it time and time again – when there’s a challenge that’s within our control to address, we do it. It’s just who we are,” club president Rob Staples said. “This is our club’s mindset as we look to make a lasting impact in our community, and support a variety of high-impact organizations each year. We’re excited for this night of celebration, and for the opportunity to hear how our support is making a real difference in Wichita Falls.”

The funds being donated by the club are raised each year by local members, primarily through an annual sporting clay shoot. The 2020 shoot is scheduled for April 4. Sponsors and participants are welcomed. For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News