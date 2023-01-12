WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A sincere commitment to the Wichita Falls community landed two long-time residents with the Rotary Club of Wichita Falls’ “Outstanding Citizen of the Year” award. Due to the pandemic, this is actually the first ceremony they’ve been able to hold out of the past few years, and during that ceremony, United Regional’s Dr. Brian Hull and Hands to Hands Executive Director, Nancy Brown were both awarded the “Outstanding Citizen of the Year” award.

For the past 13, years Nancy Brown has been a vital and valuable asset to Hands to Hands Community Fund and is responsible for raising more than 500 thousand dollars annually for 8 area local nonprofits, and it’s her dedication to her job that made her a perfect fit for the “Outstanding Citizen of the Year” award.

“It was a complete honor and certainly never expected to be recipient or co-recipient and when they mentioned the names of the people who had received this before me I was like ‘its nice to be in their company but I don’t fit into that mold’ so to be honored was a surprise,” Brown said.

Co-recipient Dr. Brian Hull, who has been a physician for over 30 years here in Wichita Falls, said he was just as shocked.

“This whole process has been very exciting for me and I’m very humbled by this whole process, this is a wonderful community, and the ability to work in a community to see the great things that a community can do and then be a part of that is just very exciting,” Hull said.

And passion for the community seems to be the common theme and reason behind both Brown and Hull’s success over the years.

“When you represent eight local nonprofits as I do and their needs are so great in the community and the community embraces them so, it’s just really an honor to be out or go out into the community and tell their stories,” Brown said.

“I came here in 1987 for the military and my wife and I kind of put down roots here and I see so many organizations and people that are willing to go the extra mile and give of themselves to make the community better,” Hull said.

Because a better community means a better future for younger generations to come.

If you would like more information on the Rotary Club of Wichita Falls, click here.