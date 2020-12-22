Rotary Club presents early Christmas gift to WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Christmas came early for the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The Rotary Club presented the Wichita Falls Police Department with a check Monday.

$8,500 was given to the department so they can purchase and train a new k-9 officer.

Chief Manuel Borrego said donations like this really do help the department’s budget.

“We try to be as great as we can with our taxpayer money, we want to spend it on equipment and needs. So any time you have a group that’s willing to donate money to us, to us it lets them be a part of the police department cause we want to be a part of the community,” Borrego said.

K-9 Officer Turko, retired in September of this year after serving 8 years on the force.