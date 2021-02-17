Rotating outages could begin Thursday, state leaders address ERCOT criticism

Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state’s power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the Texas power crisis enters day three, the big question thousands of Texomans and millions of Texans are asking now is when power will be restored.

For many households in Wichita Falls, the question comes after spending over 48 hours without electricity during record-breaking sub-freezing temperatures that have remained in Texoma since Monday morning.

Wednesday morning, officials with the Energy Reliability Council of Texas gave no clear timetable as to when a full restoration of power will occur.

Dan Woodfin, ERCOT’s Senior Director of System Operations, said it’s not likely those without power will have electricity before Thursday.

“We’re actually rotating through people, and so they’re able to be turned back on for a while, then another area is turned off and they’re turned back on,” Woodfin said. “And I think that’s the best case. I don’t think it’s likely that we’re going to have enough available… that we’re going to have everybody back on today or before at least the morning peak tomorrow.”

The nonprofit council that oversees Texas’ power supply is facing harsh criticism from residents and state leaders for not providing timely and transparent information to the public ahead of the winter storms.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called ERCOT “a total failure”, something local and state leaders agreed with. State Senator Drew Springer (R, TX-30) echoed Gov. Abbott’s assessment of ERCOT, calling for changes to the council.

“On ERCOT, I think you have to give them an F grade in this process,” Springer said. “That doesn’t mean that they can’t be saved and change, but I think it’s going to take change at the top of ERCOT.”

ERCOT will soon be the focus of an investigation by the Texas Legilsature. State Representative James Frank believes the Public Utility Commission of Texas will also have to answer some tough questions.

“Everybody is taking about ERCOT, but to me the thing we should be talking about is the Public Utility Commission because they are the one that regulates and oversees it,” Frank said. “That’s where the state has its input. ERCOT is a group of providers that are working together so they are a coordinated body of your electric providers, but really it’s the PUC that needs to be under the microscope.”

However, ERCOT’s CEO and President Bill Magness said it’s decision to start cutting power Monday at 1 a.m. as opposed to rolling blackouts.

ERCOT officials claim that if that step wasn’t taken, it could have caused outages that lasted months.

“We need to maintain a power balance and if that power balance has supply and demand too far out of balance, it risks catastrophic blackouts, not an outage that we can restore as soon as we get these power plants working again,” Magness said.

State power grid operators remain optimistic that actual rotating blackouts will begin Thursday.

This would mean people who have had power throughout the winter weather event might have their electricity knocked out for 15 to 30 minutes so that others can no longer be in the dark.

That is the best-case scenario, officials said, because the answer really depends on getting generators back online, which will happen once the weather warms up.

Officials said warmer temperatures should bring extended outages to an end, but they still cannot predict when conditions will stabilize.