Roy Boswell elected as Mayor of Henrietta

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Local pastor Roy Boswell has been elected as the new Mayor of the City of Henrietta.

Shelly O’Malley – 245 votes

Roy L. Boswell – 321 votes

Trish Alford – 24 votes

Howard Raeke (incumbent) – 57 votes

Boswell edged three opponents to win the seat, defeating Trish Alford, Shelley O’Malley, and incumbent mayor Howard Raeke.

In addition to serving as the pastor at Broken Chains Freedom Church, Boswell works in the Clay County Senior Center.

Boswell has a deep love for the City of Henrietta and said he’s thankful to be situated where he is.

“We’ve got friendly people,” Boswell said. “Our tax rates aren’t bad. I don’t know what else a guy could want. Just come move to Henrietta.”

Boswell shares a friendship with the incumbent mayor and said he wishes to pick up where Raeke leaves off.

“I would like to continue his legacy,” Boswell said. “Mr. Raeke has done a great job but there comes a time when we need fresh blood and with that fresh blood comes fresh ideas.”

