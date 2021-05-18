Royal Estates holds Royal Salute to Loyalty for unsung heroes during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The folks out at Royal Estates Senior Lifestyle Community took the day to honor all the unsung heroes during the last year!

A Royal Salute to Loyalty recognized the local health department, meals on wheels, food bank, and various local pharmacies.

They were treated to BBQ, live music, and dancing and a little bit of rain wasn’t going to stop this event!

Executive director Barbie Robertson says this is just one small way they can show their appreciation.

“To show them how grateful we are for them taking care of our seniors this year and making sure we’ve all survived, we’re ready to ditch these masks, we’re all vaccinated, we are excited to get on and living in our vibrant living community,” Robertson said.

Those local pharmacies they personally thanked were Hawk Pharmacy, Eagle Pharmacy, and Boomtown pharmacy.

Robertson added they could not have survived the last year without all of the unsung heroes they honored today.